Polish political leader rejects converting to euro currency

FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo the leader of Poland's populist ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, speaks to the media in Warsaw, Poland. At his party's parliamentary group meeting on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, Kaczynski has spoken against the conversion to the European Union's currency, the euro and suggested that as the Poles aspire to live on Western European level, the adherence to the local currency, the zloty, would protect their means at times of international financial crises. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, FILE) (Czarek Sokolowski)