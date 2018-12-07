Raeburn out as Savannah State football coach after three seasons

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State has fired head football coach Erik Raeburn after three seasons at The Marsh.
Raeburn confirmed to WTOC he was informed of the decision this morning. The Tigers went 8-23 during Raeburn’s tenure, including a 2-8 mark in 2018.
“We thank Coach Raeburn for his three seasons of service at the helm of the football program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” SSU interim athletic director Opio Mashariki said in a statement released by the school.
Defensive coordinator Shawn Quinn has been named the Tigers' interim head coach.
The Tigers are set to move to NCAA Division II in 2019, and will join the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference next season.
WTOC Sports is gathering all the details of the move, and will update this story as we learn more.
