Recent data shows over 70% of Savannah River is likely contaminated

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Recent data from The Savannah Riverkeeper shows 72 percent of the Savannah river is likely contaminated.
An even bigger issue has been how both Georgia and South Carolina show their data on the river. The two states aren’t on the same page about the waterway they share.
Both states are putting out water quality reports along the Savannah River, but the information is actually contradicting one another. That’s because the data shows the state of Georgia saying one spot of the river map is clean, and the state of South Carolina says it’s not.
South Carolina charts their water testing with single dots, letting you know that’s where they stood at tested the water. Georgia highlights the entire river stream one color or the other. Georgia has an entire line that is labeled green and safe, but along that patch are red dots from South Carolina.
“It creates an issue if there’s a fish advisory for a section of the river and someone is out fishing, they don’t know what state to listen to,” said Jacob Oblander, Outreach Coordinator, Savannah Riverkeeper.
On the other side, the most recent data from South Carolina shows that more than 70 percent of the water basin is contaminated, and there could be an entire slew of reasons why: mercury, lead, pollution, run-off. However, the Savannah Riverkeeper says this problem doesn’t overwhelm them. It only pushes them forward.
“It’s included in our drinking water if you live in Savannah or Chatham County. It’s connected to ground water if you drink out of wells within the water shed. If you live in Beaufort or Jasper counties, it is your water source, so we need to make sure that the future water of the Lowcountry is safe to drink in the future."
The Savannah Riverkeeper says their ultimate goal is to have both groups testing work together to put out unified information that doesn’t confuse residents.
