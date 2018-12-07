Richmond Hill fire chief announces retirement

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - This week, the city of Richmond Hill announced there will be a change in leadership for its fire department.
Chief Ralph Catlett is retiring at the end of the year. He tells us leaving this station at the end of the month will be a tough task, but he us told he’s doing so with a foundation he’s worked hard to lay.
Chief Catlett came to Richmond Hill Fire Department close to five years ago. He’s retiring after 45 years as a firefighter working most of those years near Valdosta. He says it was just the right time for him to retire and spend more time with his family. He’s proud of where he’s lead the department and where it will continue to go especially when it comes to staffing.
“We’ve dropped the ISO rating from a four down to a three. We’ve upgraded all of their equipment. When I started here, we had, I believe, seven fire fighters. Now, we are up to 18 firefighters with more projected in the future," Chief Catlett said.
An interim has been selected and will take the helm Jan. 1.
