Savannah Fire opens new Sweetwater Fire Station

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Fire opened its new fire station at the Sweetwater Station Subdivision on Friday.
The fire station on Grove Point Road is the new home for Engine 15 and replaces the temporary facility on Chevis Road. It has something not all Savannah Fire stations have.
“This is one of the three facilities city-wide where we can bring in and wash and sanitize protective clothing firefighters wear,” said Chief Charles Middleton, Savannah Fire & Emergency Services. “What it will do is wash off contaminants from firefighters doing their job."
The construction of the facility was funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Six revenues.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.