A soggy Sunday in store; some flooding possible.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - What a beautiful late fall day! Most of us reached or breached 60 degrees with sunshine. High pressure is still in control although mid/high clouds will be increasing from the west mainly affecting areas north and west of Savannah.
The bulk of the rain will remain northwest of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Saturday morning but it’s so close, I’m putting a 20-30 percent rain chance in for Screven, Hampton, Emanuel, even Bulloch County by Daybreak. Wake up temps because of clouds will be range from 38-45 degrees depending on cloud coverage.
Light to moderate rain will become increasingly widespread during the afternoon Saturday with the greatest coverage north of I-16. Saturday after sunset and overnight moderate to heavy rainfall expected. In addition to moderate to potentially heavy rainfall, a chilly NE 15-20 mph wind with gusts up to 30 mph will be concerning for compromised root structures, especially since we were soaked last weekend. All models are in agreement that the heaviest precipitation will taper off during Sunday afternoon. However, a potential secondary surface low development off the NC/SC coast could enhance our rain chances Monday even into Tuesday especially for the coast and the Lowcountry.
Temperatures probably won`t make it out of the 40s across inland areas due to persistent cold air moving in and widespread clouds. Highs in the low/mid 50s will be possible Saturday and Sunday closer to the coast.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.