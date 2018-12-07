A soggy Sunday in store; some flooding possible.

Light to moderate rain will become increasingly widespread during the afternoon Saturday with the greatest coverage north of I-16. Saturday after sunset and overnight moderate to heavy rainfall expected. In addition to moderate to potentially heavy rainfall, a chilly NE 15-20 mph wind with gusts up to 30 mph will be concerning for compromised root structures, especially since we were soaked last weekend. All models are in agreement that the heaviest precipitation will taper off during Sunday afternoon. However, a potential secondary surface low development off the NC/SC coast could enhance our rain chances Monday even into Tuesday especially for the coast and the Lowcountry.