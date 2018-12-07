3 Statesboro men arrested after drug bust

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested on felony drug charges as a result of an investigative operation that lasted over a month.
On Dec. 6, the Statesboro Police Department’s SWAT and Impact Teams jointly executed a search warrant at a home on Spruce Street. During the search, they found quantities of cocaine and marijuana, drug-related objects, and a firearm.
Anthony Leonte Brack, 21, of Statesboro, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of manufacture/distribution/possession of controlled substance near park or housing.
Kenneth Leroy Hayes, 47, of Statesboro, was arrested for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of sale of cocaine, three counts sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Al’Christopher Deon Ponder, 32, of Statesboro was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of manufacture/distribution/possession of controlled substance near park or housing.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.