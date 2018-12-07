Sudanese refugee receives doctorate from Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - More than 1,000 Georgia Southern University graduates walked across the stage in Statesboro on Friday, and others will follow suit Saturday.
Every graduate on the field, no doubt, has a story of how they or their family sacrificed for their education, but not quite like one in particular.
Abraham Deng Ater walked to get his seat like 1,000 other graduates, but his path here - from Africa to Arizona to Atlanta - was like no one else’s.
“When I got my fellowship at CDC, I knew I had to go back to school to get my promise done,” Ater said.
Few classmates could likely point to Sudan on a map, but Ater and thousands other young Sudanese boys fled their war-torn country in the 1980s'. The last words he heard from his father stay with him to this day.
“Despite all odds you go through, focus on your education and bring it back home," he said.
His work at the Center for Disease Control focuses on global health, AIDS and other diseases that plague Africa. While he lost his father to war, he hopes his research can make things better in his native country to “bring it home” and improve life for generations to come.
“I knew I had to get through everything to get my promise through and make my father proud,” Ater said.
Some may see graduation as the end of a journey. Abraham sees his as the beginning.
