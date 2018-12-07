Teachers cut high school students’ hair in separate incidents: one fired, one arrested

This Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, photo released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows Margaret Gieszinger, a high school teacher in central California who was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment,after forcibly cutting the hair of one of her students while singing the National Anthem, authorities said. Gieszinger was arrested Wednesday, after videos posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in the city Visalia sitting in a chair at the front of the classroom as Gieszinger cuts his hair. Gieszinger is being held on $100,000 bail. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP) (DD)