Bluffton Shop with a Cop gets boost from community

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -First responders and teachers squared off on the basketball court Saturday to help some students in need.
Bluffton teachers, firefighters, police officers and Marines sunk baskets while raising money for the police department's first Shop with a Cop program.
"To get everybody out here to support and help us out, it just shows our community is very tight-knit, so it's a very great thing," said Bluffton Police Lt. Christian Gonzales.
School resource officers selected 13 kids from Bluffton schools who may need some extra help this Christmas to shop with them on Saturday, Dec. 15.
"'Committed to Community' is our philosophy at the police department," Lt. Gonzales said. "To get to the chance to spend time with the kids and these kids can see us in a different light and we go out and try to do something wonderful for Christmas, it's great. We're excited."
The department's trying to raise enough money to give each student and his or her siblings $100 to spend on gifts.
As of Saturday, the department is at least $1,000 short of its goal.
Lt. Gonzales said anyone interested in donating to the program can drop off checks made out to the Bluffton Police Department to 101 Progressive Street, Bluffton, SC 29910, and the money will go directly into the department’s Shop with a Cop account.
