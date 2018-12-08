Ex-NFL linebacker Isaiah Robertson killed in Texas car crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened about 10 p.m. Thursday on Texas Route 198 almost 6 miles (9 kilometers) north of Mabank (MAY'-bank) and 50 miles southeast of Dallas. A DPS statement says the limousine Robertson was driving entered the curve at an unsafe speed for the rainy conditions. It veered off the road and skidded sideways before coming to a stop partially on the road. A pickup truck following behind hit the limo, knocking the limo into the southbound lane where it was slammed by an oncoming car.