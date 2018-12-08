High School Basketball Scores: Friday, December 7, 2018

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With football season now in the books in the Low Country and Coastal Empire, the attention can turn to the hardwood.
Here are area scores from Friday, December 7.
BOYS:
Jenkins 41 Johnson 56 F
Beach 69 Windsor Forest 67 F/ OT
Savannah 57 Groves 63 F
Benedictine 69 SE Bulloch 72 F
Effingham County 53 Glynn Academy 59 F
Brunswick 55 Bradwell Institute 50 F
Richmond Hill 63 South Effingham 34 F
Metter 71 Jeff Davis 71 F
Woodville-Tompkins 55 Vidalia 48 F
Hilton Head Christian 29 Calvary Day 55 F
Savannah Christian 61 Treutlen 77 F
Savannah Country Day 53 Stratford Academy 41 F
Hilton Head 61 Battery Creek 68 F
Whale Branch 64 Beaufort 55 F
GIRLS:
Jenkins 34 Johnson 71 F
Beach 87 Windsor Forest 21 F
Savannah 57 Groves 40 F
Effingham County 27 Glynn Academy 59 F
Brunswick 52 Bradwell Institute 47 F
Richmond Hill 69 South Effingham 55 F
Metter 39 Jeff Davis 47 F
Woodville-Tompkins 46 Vidalia 33 F
Hilton Head Christian 28 Calvary Day 46 F
Savannah Christian 53 Treulten 18 F
Savannah Country Day 26 Stratford Academy 47 F
Hilton Head 39 Battery Creek 24 F
Whale Branch 24 Beaufort 57 F
