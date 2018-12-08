High School Basketball Scores: Friday, December 7, 2018

Beach players celebrate with Kevin Chaplin after he makes a three-pointer to send the game to OT. The Bulldogs beat Windsor Forest 69-67 in overtime. (Wallace, Jake)
By Jake Wallace | December 8, 2018 at 12:38 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 12:38 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With football season now in the books in the Low Country and Coastal Empire, the attention can turn to the hardwood.

Here are area scores from Friday, December 7.

BOYS:

Jenkins 41 Johnson 56 F

Beach 69 Windsor Forest 67 F/ OT

Savannah 57 Groves 63 F

Benedictine 69 SE Bulloch 72 F

Effingham County 53 Glynn Academy 59 F

Brunswick 55 Bradwell Institute 50 F

Richmond Hill 63 South Effingham 34 F

Metter 71 Jeff Davis 71 F

Woodville-Tompkins 55 Vidalia 48 F

Hilton Head Christian 29 Calvary Day 55 F

Savannah Christian 61 Treutlen 77 F

Savannah Country Day 53 Stratford Academy 41 F

Hilton Head 61 Battery Creek 68 F

Whale Branch 64 Beaufort 55 F

GIRLS:

Jenkins 34 Johnson 71 F

Beach 87 Windsor Forest 21 F

Savannah 57 Groves 40 F

Effingham County 27 Glynn Academy 59 F

Brunswick 52 Bradwell Institute 47 F

Richmond Hill 69 South Effingham 55 F

Metter 39 Jeff Davis 47 F

Woodville-Tompkins 46 Vidalia 33 F

Hilton Head Christian 28 Calvary Day 46 F

Savannah Christian 53 Treulten 18 F

Savannah Country Day 26 Stratford Academy 47 F

Hilton Head 39 Battery Creek 24 F

Whale Branch 24 Beaufort 57 F

