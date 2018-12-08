Hinesville councilwoman holds annual toy drive

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -People came together to help those a lot less fortunate in Hinesville on Saturday.
Councilwoman Vickie Nelson held her annual toy drive on Saturday morning. Donors helped her collect enough to help 75 needy families last year. The morning included Christmas music and inspirational words.
Nelson says the community has helped more than she could hope.
“I think it’s so important,” said Councilwoman Nelson. “There are so many people who go without, families that just barely meet the threshold that I’m trying to help this Christmas.”
Nelson says they’ll keep collecting and distribute to pre-selected families during the week of Christmas.
