Hundreds graduate at Savannah State University fall commencement

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -About 350 Savannah State tigers are now alumni.
They graduated on Saturday morning in the university’s 193rd commencement ceremony.
SSU alumni Judge Lisa Goldwire Colbert spoke to the graduates about the importance of using their talents to help someone else along the way.
Darius Jackson from Dublin, Georgia, and David Handler, from Los Angeles received the President’s Second Mile Award, which recognizes remarkable leadership on campus and in the community.
