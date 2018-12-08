Kanye West surprises crowd honoring late rapper XXXTentacion

During the Thursday night release party for XXXTentacion's first posthumous album "Skins" at the RC Cola Plant, the entire album was initially played all the way through. When it played a second time, West abruptly walked onstage to perform "One-Minute" and the audience roared. An animated video for the song also played in the background. West also briefly brought the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, onstage.