Lt. Col. in GA Air National Guard arrested in undercover sex sting

We received a copy of the warrant for Newson’s arrest from The Cobb County Magistrate Court, which details a joint operation conducted by the FBI Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force. According to the warrant, on Nov. 27, Newson allegedly started chatting online with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year old. Police said Newson solicited sexual acts, and then drove to the hotel where he believed the teen was. Police were waiting and arrested him.