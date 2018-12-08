Mother drowns 10-month-old twin boys in motel bathtub, police say

TULARE, CA (KGPE/CNN) – A California mother is accused of killing her twin sons after she was kicked out of a women’s shelter.
The Tulare Police Department identified the victims as Mason and Maddox Murguia. Both boys were 10 months old.
Family members said each twin had their own special personality.
Tulare police said Heather Langdon drowned her twins in a bathtub Thursday morning at the Virginia Motor Lodge.
"She kept saying that 'I almost drowned them. I almost drowned my babies,' and she was trying to help the babies,” said Maria Marez, who was at the scene. “But I didn't know that they were already deceased."
Marez said she ran to room 24 when she heard Langdon call for help.
But it was too late.
"Sad. Real sad that I saw something like that," Marez said.
Surveillance video from late Wednesday night showed Tulare police officers drop Langdon off at the motel along with the twins.
Sgt. Jon Hamlin said Langdon had been staying at a nearby women's shelter but got kicked out.
"Officers arrived there and the shelter asked that she leave the for causing the disturbances," Hamlin said.
Susan Diaz stays right next door.
She said she saw Langdon later that night in a daze.
"She was just standing there looking around. She looked kind of worried like something was wrong," Diaz said.
Family members said Langdon and her husband have been divorced for a few years and they share three more sons, ages 14, 13 and 5.
Neighbors are still shaken by this tragedy.
“Got to take it day by day and remember this day Dec. 6 for the rest of my life,” Marez said.
