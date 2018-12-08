Persistent rainfall moving in

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Grab your rain gear if you are heading out this evening. Scattered rain is already falling across portions of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with even more rain moving in late this evening through Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will fall after midnight until around sunrise with accumulation amounts of 1 to 2 inches. It will also be breezy along the coast with wind at 20 to 30 miles per hour.
The wind combined with heavy rain could pose a minor coastal flooding risk. The River gauge at Fort Pulaski is forecasted to reach 9.3 feet just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, which is in the minor flood stage category. This could cause a temporary closure of highway 80 for folks trying to get on and off of Tybee Island.
This will be a cool rain with morning lows in the upper 40s along the coast and lower 40s inland. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with rain decreasing in coverage in the afternoon into the evening hours.
A few isolated showers could linger into Monday morning with morning temperatures back in the mid to upper 30s and highs only in the mid to upper 40s. The middle of the work week will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered coastal showers are possible Thursday ahead of another cold front on Friday that will bring in a good chance of rain leading into the weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.