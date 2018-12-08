Persistent rainfall moving in

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Grab your rain gear if you are heading out this evening. Scattered rain is already falling across portions of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with even more rain moving in late this evening through Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will fall after midnight until around sunrise with accumulation amounts of 1 to 2 inches. It will also be breezy along the coast with wind at 20 to 30 miles per hour.