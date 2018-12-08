SCCPSS Superintendent’s Gala for the Arts held Friday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Friday night, the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools hosted their second Superintendent’s Gala for the Arts.
The black-tie event celebrates community leaders who’ve supported arts programs. There were art exhibits and staff from schools throughout the district. It’s an opportunity to showcase those talents.
“We want everyone to know about these wonderful, budding, talented artists that we have here, and make a real committed effort to keep them here,” said Dr. M. Ann Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent.
Money raised from the event is being used to support arts programs at Savannah-Chatham Public Schools.
