10th annual Savannah Santa train held at Georiga Railroad Museum

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Santa Train took off at the Georgia State Railroad Museum on Saturday.
This is the 10th year for the event with a winter wonderland for kids to enjoy.
There were performances from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Savannah Children's Theatre.
“We have tin soldier training, so we have our historic interpurters dressed up and actually training the kids, leading them through march, salutes.," said Elisabeth Chappell, an education specialist. "We have fire pits going, Scrooge, and we have actual ornament making.”
There was even a holiday around the world scavanger hunt.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.