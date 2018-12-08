15th Annual Savannah Tech Awards Gala honors Ted Kleisner

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Tech held its annual Opportunity Award Gala, Friday night.
This is the fifteenth year for the black tie event. The gala recognizes those who have devoted their lives to creating opportunities through technical education. This year, the awards focused on an industry that creates countless opportunities in Savannah hospitality, by honoring Ted Kleisner.
He is one of the leaders instrumental in establishing a Savannah Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It went from a strictly visitor audience in 1973 to a convention conference-oriented mixture of visitors; historically oriented guests, and literally millions versus when we counted visitors in the hundreds of thousands in the 70s, and with that comes jobs,” Kleisner said.
Money made from the gala will help with the renovation of the Savannah Culinary Institute on West Bay Street.
