Newtown shooter described 'scorn for humanity'

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012, file photo, a police cruiser sits in the driveway of the home of Nancy Lanza in Newtown, Conn., the Colonial-style house where she had lived with her son Adam Lanza. Documents from the investigation into the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School are shedding light on the Lanza’s anger, scorn for other people, and deep social isolation in the years leading up to the shooting. He fatally shot his mother there before driving to the school and ultimately killed himself. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File) (AP)