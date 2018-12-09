GBI confirm one dead in officer involved shooting on Ogeechee Rd

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is confirming that a homicide suspect was shot and killed by officers on Saturday night.
Savannah Police, Chatham County Police, and Georgia State Patrol responded to a call about a shooting last night at the America’s Best Value Inn on Ogeechee Rd.
Officers found a woman dead after arriving to the scene and made contact with the suspect. According to Savannah Police, this contact with the suspect initiated an officer involved shooting.
Police are not releasing the identities of those involved. It is not clear whether a GSP trooper or police officer fired the shots that killed the suspect. The woman and the suspect were the only people who died.
SPD is working the homicide portion of this investigation and the GBI is working the officer involved shooting.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
