Savanna officer involved shooting, woman found dead

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -
A woman found dead turns into an officer involved shooting.
Savannah police say they found a woman dead after responding to a shots fired call.
The call came in around 11:35 Saturday night from the America’s Best Value Inn hotel off of Ogeechee Highway.
The Savannah Police Department says they made contact with the suspect, "which initiated an officer involved shooting.”
The Suspect and Officers condition has not yet been released.
Officers are not giving out the identities of those involved right now.
S.P.D. is investigating the woman’s death.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the officer shooting.
GBI typically release the details of the shooting within 48 hours.
