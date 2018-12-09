Savannah Philharmonic holds family matinee concert

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Coastal Empire music lovers had three chances to enjoy the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus' beloved annual Holiday Pops concert.
The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus hosted three concerts this year. They performed classical music, holiday music and had other special performances all while celebrating their 10th season.
“Holiday Pops has been a long-standing tradition in the Savannah community," said Leslie Harris, the Development Director. "The Savannah Philharmonic along with the Savannah Philharmonic chorus enjoys bringing this to the community every year. It’s a wonderful way to get us all in the holiday spirit.”
A special family matinee performance was at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. The Savannah Children’s Choir made a guest appearance at the show.
“One of the things that is important for all of us in Savannah is to know we actually have an opportunity to have so many arts in a town our size," said Curt Bryant, who sits on the board of Savannah Ballet. "I mean professional orchestra, professional ballet company, opportunities for children to get involved with Savannah Children’s Choir.”
“The Savannah Philharmonic is a piece of Savannah we have got to protect," said Harris. "We’ve got to keep this arts and culture icon going for the next decade and beyond.”
The conductor even let children come on stage and twirl the baton. Organizers say the show is a great way to get children involved with the arts.
