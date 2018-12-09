Savannah Police identify woman, GBI identify man killed in shooting on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is confirming that a homicide suspect was shot and killed by Savannah Police officers and Georgia State troopers on Saturday night.
Savannah Police, Chatham County Police, and Georgia State Patrol responded to a call about a shooting last night at the America’s Best Value Inn on Ogeechee Rd.
Officers found 28-year-old Sandee Warren woman suffering from a gunshot wound near the lobby of the motel. Warren later succumbed to her injuries.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect was in a nearby room at the same motel. Officers located the suspect, who witnesses say was armed with a handgun. This contact initiated an officer involved shooting.
Savannah officers and GSP troopers engaged the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Boyd. Boyd died at the scene.
Savannah Police Violent Crime detectives will continue to investigate Warren’s homicide while the GBI continues to work on their investigation into the officer involved shooting.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab in Savannah.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
