SPD: Woman dead, officer involved in shooting with suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A woman is dead, and Savannah Police say the suspect involved and an officer got into a shooting.
Savannah Police say someone called 911 around 11:35 p.m. Saturday about gunshots at America's Best Value Inn near Ogeechee Road.
An SPD spokesperson said officers found the suspect “which initiated an officer-involved shooting.”
The department hasn't said if the officer or suspect was hurt in that shooting, and it isn't releasing their identities.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.
SPD hasn’t identified the woman officers found dead or how she died, but the department will handle the homicide investigation.
