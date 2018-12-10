Beaufort County School District holds public forums to find next superintendent

BEAUFORT CO, SC (WTOC) -The Beaufort County School District is asking for the public’s help on finding its next superintendent.
Right now, Dr. Herbert Berg is the interim superintendent. Dr. Berg has already expressed that he will not take on a permanent role.
The board has hired a consulting firm to help with the hiring process.
The firm will organize focus group and public forums to help decide on what characteristics this new superintendent should have.
Community members and parents are invited to give their input during a public meeting on Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
“Tell us, tell the Beaufort County Board of Education, what qualities and professional experience you’re looking for in the next superintendent," said Jim Foster with the school district. "Once we have that information, we’ll begin a national advertising campaign, and then the interviews will take place.”
There will be two forums on Monday night, one at Beaufort High and the other at Battery Creek High School.
There will be meetings at other district schools throughout the week.
· Tuesday, Dec. 11 – Bluffton High (gym)
· Wednesday, Dec. 12 – May River High (auditorium)
· Thursday, Dec. 13 – Hilton Head Island High (cafeteria)
· Thursday, Dec. 13 – Whale Branch Early College High (cafeteria)
