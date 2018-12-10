Boone residents, crews brave 16 inches of snow

BOONE, NC (WBTV) -The snow in Boone started falling around 8 p.m. Saturday and it continued through Sunday.
“This is probably the worst snow that we’ve seen in five to 10 years," Watauga County NCDOT Maintenance Manager Kevin Whittington said.
By mid-day on Sunday more than 16 inches of snow blanketed the town.
People attempted to dig their cars out of the snow, while others chose to walk.
“I have like two feet of snow on my car,” Eva Bohne said. “I can’t even see it!”
Transportation crews brined, salted and plowed.
“We’ve been plow plow plow, we can’t keep up!" Whittington said.
Even roadways like Highway 321 that were treated with salt were down from 4 to 2 lanes.
NCDOT blocked off Howards Creek Road due to snow drifting.
The roads kept some tourists from reaching the ski slopes.
“I ended up backing a mile and a half down a road trying to get out of there,” Elliot Raj said.
Others made their own fun.
Ryan Norwood created a makeshift sled from cardboard.
“I’m no engineer but we’ve got enough structural integrity here, we’ve got enough gravity, we’ve got enough slick stuff," Norwood said. "It’s going to be fine, it’s going to be perfect.”
He didn’t take the snow day for granted.
“This doesn’t happen every winter so we’re gonna enjoy it as long as it lasts, enjoy the day off,” he said.
While Appalachian State students reveled in the delay from their exams, 28 snow plows battled the freeze.
“We’ll continue to be fighting this storm until its over with," Whittington said.
