Chatham County Police working to identify man who used stolen credit card at hospital

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to identify a man who used a stolen credit card at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Nov. 4.
The man was caught on surveillance cameras using the credit card. In one of the photos, he is pictured with a women who has been identified as Jennifer Lynn Lowery. She is pictured in one of the photos wearing a dark shirt and glasses.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Chatham County PD at 912.652.6920 or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.