Chatham Transit to offer low cost trips to airport during holiday season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -If you’re trying to make it to the airport this holiday season and looking to avoid using a taxi or ridesharing service, Chatham Area Transit has you covered.
CAT is offering express bus service to and from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, as well as seven major downtown hotels, for only $5 one-way or $8 roundtrip.
To catch a bus from downtown, passengers may board at Fahm Street end of the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center which is located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Ave., or at stops near the Courtyard Marriott, Desoto Savannah Hotel, Hampton Inn Savannah-Historic District, Holiday Inn Express Savannah-Historic District, Andaz Savannah, and Doubletree & Hilton Garden Inn.
For more information, visit catchacat.org or call (912) 233-5767.
