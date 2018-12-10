Cloudy, Chilly Monday Morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Our Monday morning commute will be dry but very chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s feeling like 30 degrees with the wind chill. Despite the cloud cover, we won’t see any rain on Monday with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s.
We’ll wake up to mid 30s once again on Tuesday and Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Mostly cloudy conditions return Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. A few showers are possible closer to the coast during the late afternoon into the evening, but most inland areas will miss out on this rain chance.
Our next front moves in Friday, bringing a great rain chance for everyone across the Lowcountry and the Coastal Empire. As of Sunday evening, the moisture associated with this system should be pushed out to overnight, meaning this coming weekend will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
