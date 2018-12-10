Cold, Damp Monday In-Store

Cold, damp weather remains locked-in through the evening.
Temperatures are cold this morning – in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, it feels like it’s in the low to mid-30s across many communities when the breeze is blowing; breeze persists through the day, too!
Periods of drizzle have been common overnight. Area roads are damp. It won’t hurt to plan an few extra minutes into your morning drive. It’s a Monday and roads are wet – you never know what’ll happen.
Significant (moderate to heavy) rain is unlikely today. But, periods of light drizzle are likely.
High temperatures are only forecast to reach the mid and upper 40s, under thick cloud cover. It may feel like it’s in the 30s most of the day, considering the occasionally breezy wind that is forecast.
A final round of moisture approaches our area this evening and tonight as temperatures cool back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Drizzle is forecast to redevelop after sunset and persist past midnight in some areas.
It’s possible that a sleet pellet, or two, may mix in with drizzle tonight. No significant sleet is expected. There will be no accumulation.
The forecast clears and remains chilly through the middle of the work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter