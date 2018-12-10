Consider This: 'Tis the season to give

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - 'Tis the season to be jolly and generous, particularly to those who have trouble keeping their cupboards full.
There have been more than a few opportunities to donate food and toys to some of our less fortunate neighbors these past few weeks.
A few weeks ago, WTOC’s Day of Giving at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard collected nearly 5,000 pounds of food to give to Second Harvest, and there are numerous ways to get toys to kids who will otherwise get little to nothing this season. Once again, WTOC is proud to partner with the Marines and the Eichholz Law Firm to support the Toys for Tots campaign, which will put tens of thousands of toys under trees this holiday season.
Each year, dozens of organizations do an outstanding job making this a much more bountiful and joyful holiday season, but what happens in a couple of weeks when the Menorahs get put up and the Christmas tree comes down? The holiday spirit goes away, but the need doesn’t.
Consider this. Imagine if the season of giving became a year-round effort. Imagine if we could find a way to take the spirit we have now and make it a permanent feeling. If we keep our focus on those who need, want and appreciate the occasional helping hand, we may find ourselves in the position of having more who want to help than those who need it.
