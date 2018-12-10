Good News: 100 Children’s Foundation hands out gifts at Children’s Hospital

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A local charity visited the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Monday, helping spread cheer among the tiny patients.
The 100 Children’s Foundation handed out gifts like stuffed animals and story books. The group has been doing this for 24 years, and they say the importance and joy of their work will keep them going into year 25.
“Groups like the 100 that are able to come in and really bring that joy to the children and uplift not only the kids but the families, siblings that are here during that time, is really important," said Brad Buckler, Physician in Chief.
“It’s all about the kids. It is all about the kids. All you have to do is see these children and any little thing we can do to help, that inspires us to do it again," said Ann Walker, President, 100 Children’s Foundation.
