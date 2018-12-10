Greenbriar Children’s Center wrapping gifts at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’re one of those people who has two left hands when it comes to wrapping gifts, the Greenbriar Gift Wrap Center has you covered.
You can get your packages wrapped starting Monday until Christmas Eve at the Oglethorpe Mall. The gift wrap center is set up outside of Macy’s.
All the money made from wrapping gifts will go to help support the Greenbriar Children’s Center.
“This is really a great service, especially for someone who does not like, or doesn’t know how, to wrap. We have some expert wrappers here who can get their packages done quite professionally, and we are just happy to be able to have this opportunity to do that," said Gena Taylor, Greenbriar Children’s Center, Director.
This is the seventh year for the annual fundraiser.
