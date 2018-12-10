Harman earns third career PGA Tour victory

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Brian Harman wasn’t supposed to be in the QBE Shootout field this weekend.
He left the tournament Sunday with his third PGA Tour victory, his first since winning the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.
Harman, added to the field as a late fill-in when Davis Love III withdrew to be with his ailing mother, teamed with friend Patton Kizzire to win the QBE Shootout Sunday afternoon in Naples, FL.
“We’ve been buddies since we were 12, so we mesh well,” Harman said. “We both putted well all week. I think the key was that we both made a couple crucial par putts that were kind of turning point parts of the round every day. I think that’s what held us over.”
The team shot an eleven-under 61 in the better ball final round to finish at -30. An eagle on 17 gave the pair a one-shot lead they capped off with a par on 18 to claim the title.
“We both had good looks for the eagle,” Kizzire said. “I just happened to putt first.”
Long time friends, Harman and Kizzire now live near each other on Sea Island and play plenty of golf together, just not on the same side.
“We’re never on the same team at home,” Harman joked. “I think that probably helped us this week, that we’re actually playing without hating each other this week. We were rooting for each other."
“We’re normally trying to get in each other’s heads,” Kizzire laughed. “This week, he was nice to me. It was kind of weird.”}
“I was hoping I didn’t throw him for a loop,” Harman replied.
A first round 59 with 13 birdies got the team rolling early on in the weekend. They followed that up with a second round 66.
Harman had a spectacular fall a year ago, carding five top-five finishes early in the 2017-2018 season. But he cooled off late, falling to 47th in the FedEx Cup Standings and missing the Tour Championship.
The former Savannah Christian Raider says he felt like he pressed late in the year as his contention for the Ryder Cup team began slipping away. Harman hopes this win can be the start of another solid season.
“I played a little bit of decent golf towards the end of the fall. So it’s been nice to kind of reset,” Harman said. “I got in this tournament last minute, so I’ve been kind of itching to get back and get some good stuff going.”
