Investigation underway after weekend home invasion in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, SC (WTOC) - Friday around 7:50 p.m., Yemassee Police responded to a call in reference to an ongoing home invasion on Riley Road involving four black men, one of them reported to have a firearm.
Police say the suspects entered the home through the back door while the resident(s) were home, and kicked in a bedroom door, apparently looking for money believed to be in the home. Officials say while this was happening, the complainant struck the suspect holding the firearm twice, injuring his hand and causing the suspects to leave the home.
Police say during the crime, one of the suspects dropped a cell phone, leaving it on the floor of the home. Suspects were gone by the time officers got there.
The victim told officers four black men wearing masks and gloves entered his home while he was eating dinner. He believes the suspect he struck was a black male with light skin and freckles around his eyes. He believes he lives two doors down from him. A witness was in the home at the time as well, and recognized one of the suspects, saying he may be living in an abandoned trailer in town. He was wearing blue jeans with a belt buckle, had red eyes, and dreadlocks.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.