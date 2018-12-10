Liberty Co. man arrested on false imprisonment charge after holding woman against will

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Liberty County man is behind bars on a false imprisonment charge after investigators say he held a woman against her will Sunday afternoon.
Walthourville Police responded to the mobile home, and deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office met them there to establish a perimeter along with Georgia State Patrol. Soon after, the hostage was able to run out of the house. Around 4:45 p.m., crisis negotiators with LCSO began trying to talk to the man inside, identified as Christopher Darryl Lewis, who lives at the home.
After attempts to call Lewis out of the house failed, the LCSO Special Response Team introduced O.C. gas into the house. Negotiators again tried to call him out with no luck. More O.C. gas was introduced into the home, followed by continued call-outs by officials. When he failed to answer, officers entered the home and arrested him. He was checked for any ill effects of exposure to the gas, then transported to the Liberty County Jail.
Lewis suffered no injuries. One deputy suffered a minor injury while gaining entrance into the home. Sheriff Sikes, who was on scene as well, wants to tank all those involved for their cooperation and assistance.
Agencies involved included Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Walthourville PD, GSP, and Liberty County EMS. Air EVAC had also agreed to be on standby.
