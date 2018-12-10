A little more drizzle/rain then the sun returns

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Stubborn clouds capped our high temperatures in the low 40s this afternoon, some like Alma and Jesup even Vidalia eeked out a 45 and 46.
Wrap around moisture with a pinwheeling effect from the low pressure system still off the coast of North Carolina will increase our rain chances after sunset through the overnight to 20-30% with the possibility of some sleet with rain north of I-16. No accumulation nor road concerns for us since the ground is too warm.
A cloudy start for some of the viewing area but sunshine builds in from the north. Near freezing for most of us, 34 in Savannah but closer to 40 south of the Altamaha due to those clouds. With that afternoon sunshine we warm into the middle 50s with a bit of a chilly NE breeze 8-13mph.
Down to freezing we go for Wednesday morning so expect a frosty start and protect the pets and plants. We warm even more for the afternoon highs with temperatures reaching and just breaching 60 degrees.
Our next cold front comes Friday but it looks to be moving pretty quickly at this point in time. Widespread showers and some thunderstorms for the afternoon with lingering rain Saturday morning then we dry out.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.