Man charged in Fourth of July deaths in downtown Savannah due in court

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The man accused of crashing his car into last year’s Fourth of July celebrations in downtown Savannah is expected to be in court Monday.
A status hearing is set for Jerry Chambers.
Chambers is facing a long list of felony charges for that violent night in City Market. Police say Chambers was in a white SUV that officers chased after a shooting near City Market. That SUV hit and killed one man when it crashed into a sidewalk along Bay Street. Two people in the SUV with Chambers were also killed.
Chambers was recently indicted on additional gang charges.
A status hearing for Chambers is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Chatham County Courthouse. No word yet on when his trial will begin.
