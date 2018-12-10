Ogeechee Road business owner expresses concern after Saturday night shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -An Ogeechee Road business owner is expressing concern after two people were killed at a nearby motel on Saturday night.
Police responded to the Americas Best Value Inn on Ogeechee Road to find 28-year old Sandra Warren dead from gunshots.
The GBI says Joshua Boyd was also shot and killed. Investigators say he had a gun and didn’t comply with officers when they told him to put his hands up.
The crime scene is still blocked off with crime scene tape. Officers are rotating out of shifts to keep a 24 hour watch on the scene to make sure that no one tampers with the investigation.
One business owner heard about the shooting on the radio.
“Any place can be dangerous,” the business owner said. They did not want to be identified. “So we just have to be smart about what we are doing and who we’re with.”
These businesses have been in the area for years, however owners say they have never experienced any crime. They do worry about crime scaring customers away.
“What it does is it reflects a negative image of the area," the owner said. "So if customers are coming in, we don’t want them to perceive as if this is a dangerous area.”
They say they are happy no officers were hurt, but they hope this does not hurt future business.
Savannah Police is still investigating this homicide and the GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.