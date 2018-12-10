Savannah Police Director’s progress to become certified as chief

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are learning more about when Savannah Police Department’s Director of Police Roy Minter will officially be certified in Georgia to hold the new title as Chief.
Even though Minter was chief in Arizona, the title does not just carry over from state to state, so in order for him to gain the title of chief in Georgia, he has to get certified through the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
Minter does not have to go through basic training, but he has take a test and complete some training hours.
According to officials at the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Roy Minter passed the Equivalency of Training Test on Nov. 27. It’s a 200-question test that includes questions about state and federal laws, arresting procedures, traffic violations, terrorist situations, and how to deal with domestic and gang-related incidents. Right now, he’s in the process of completing a 40-hour training course with the Police Academy, which includes a driving course.
Sources tell WTOC that Minter will likely complete this course in the next few days. When that happens, he will be able to hold the title as chief and can be sworn into office.
Minter is also mandated by Georgia law to become an active member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. He will be required to attend an eight-day class in April. Once that is complete, his transition from Arizona to Georgia will be complete.
Sources tell WTOC this class is not contingent upon his new title as chief, so it’s possible that Minter could hold the title of Chief before the end of the year.
Even though Minter started four months ago, this process does not necessarily happen quickly. From what we have found, many of these tests and courses are only offered at certain times. In fact, the one he is going to in April is only offered twice a year.
