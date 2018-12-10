Telfair Museums appoints new Executive Director/CEO

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Telfair Museums has appointed Robin Nicholson as the institution’s next Executive Director/CEO.
Nicholson, currently Executive Director of The Frick Pittsburgh, is an art museum director with more than 30 years of international experience in the museum and curatorial fields, according to Telfair.
Nicholson’s appointment is the result of a national search conducted by a Board of Trustees that was created immediately following the departure of Telfair’s former director, Lisa Grove, in May 2018.
Nicholson’s connection to Telfair dates back to 2003.
“I am thrilled to be coming to Savannah, a city that I love, and to Telfair Museums, three unique museums with world-class architecture, great collections, and extraordinary potential and opportunity,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson will assume his position in Savannah on March 1, 2019. With him, he will bring his strengths in strategic planning, major exhibition development, fundraising, and museum visioning to Telfair Museums.
