Atlanta United celebrates title with victory parade

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Thousands of Atlanta United fans braved the cold and the rain Monday afternoon, lining the streets of downtown Atlanta to celebrate their team’s MLS Cup victory.
The parade rolled through downtown Atlanta with players on top of the open aired bus soaking in the cheers. It all ended with a party just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of Saturday night’s championship victory.
Savannah native Scott Carroll took his daughter out of school so they could attend the parade together. He estimates there were around 10,000 fans there to see it, and he says it was quite an experience.
“It was every demographic you could imagine. It was kids out of school. It was obviously the hardcore supporters that are waving the flags in the stands at the games," Carroll says. "It was just a smattering of people that probably two years ago didn’t even know that this team or this sport might even resonate with them, and I think they just wanted to come out and not let the experience of the weekend end.”
Carroll says it was an incredible energy to be a part of, despite the not-so-perfect weather.
“All the fans, the players, even Arthur Blank coming by, no one knew what to expect,” Carroll says. “None of us had experienced it before, so it was kind of an innocent enthusiasm that was contagious and not contrived.”
