Chilly rain moving out overnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Scattered light rain continues overnight into our Tuesday morning, but temperatures will remain above freezing for all of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. That being said, there is a slim window of opportunity for a few snowflakes or sleet pellets to mix in to rain north of I-16 before sunrise.
Our roadways will be mostly dry for our Tuesday morning commute with wind chills near freezing. Thankfully, the sunshine returns with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures tumble again Tuesday night, with a light freeze possible Wednesday morning.
A few light showers are possible late Thursday, but rain is likely on Friday as our next system moves over the area. Friday will be warm and very damp with highs back in the mid 60s. Most of the rain moves out Saturday morning, meaning most of this weekend will be dry!
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.