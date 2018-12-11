City of Metter upgrading Welcome Center

METTER, GA (WTOC) - If you travel anywhere between Savannah and Macon, you’ve likely stopped in Metter once or twice.
City leaders hope what they’re doing with their Welcome Center will give you a chance to stop and learn more about their town.
The historic wooden building that sits near the I-16 interchange will soon have new surroundings. City leaders approved $120,000 for the first phase of a semi-covered boardwalk from the building to the adjoining pond.The building was once the commissary at a lumber company downtown, but was moved here in the 1970′s. They hope they can keep the small town charm while adding more space for people to stop and visit.
“We’re very sensitive to the history of this building. We want to preserve as much of it as possible, but at the same time, we need to make it practical for today’s use,” said Ed Boyd, Mayor of Metter.
Inside, they plan to add more retail space to spotlight products from Candler County and across Georgia and give people reason to remember their stop.
They hope to have it completed this spring.
