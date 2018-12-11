Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-11-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure is finally drying us out and we’ll stay dry into Thursday. Low pressure will track to our north Friday and bring a warm front followed by a cold front. High pressure returns late Saturday into next week. Today will be sunny and cool, highs 56-58. WNW winds at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be clear an cold with lows 31-38. There is an inland Freeze Warning for areas south of the Altamaha River. Wednesday will be sunny and milder, highs 59-61. Mainly clear Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will see skies become mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 60s. Friday will be wet with showers and scattered storms, highs in the low 70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for light showers, highs near 60. Sunday will be the better half of the weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.