The Front Porch multi-agency resource center opens in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s a one-stop shop when it comes to addressing juvenile crime, education, and creating stable families.
Instead of having to bounce around town to several different locations to get help or follow-up services for at-risk youth and their families, that help is now offered under this roof.
“I think it will contribute greatly to public safety, and that’s what we should all be about," said Judge LeRoy Burke, III, with Chatham County Juvenile Courts.
From the school district, to the courts, to police and other community services, The Front Porch’s official opening is a collaborative effort.
Chatham County District Attorney, Meg Heap, said, “At the end of the day, what we all care about in this community are our kids. We want them safe, we want to get them the resources they need.”
Also speaking at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said, “It represents real collaboration, it represents an investment in our future, and it represents our investment in our community.”
About three-and-a-half years ago, leaders from Savannah and Chatham County went to Louisiana to look at a multi-agency resource center to get ideas, bringing them back to create this new center.
The Front Porch aims to keep kids from cycling through the juvenile justice system, focusing on early intervention, helping kids with mental and physical health issues and follow-up efforts.
Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge Lisa Colbert said, “I am hoping that we can work ourselves, the three judges, out of a job, because we won’t have a need for three judges to deal with some of the issues.”
In addition to remarks by those contributing to the center’s opening, everyone got a chance to walk through and see what the inside of the building has to offer.
