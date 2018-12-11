GBI investigates Richmond Hill homicide

GBI investigates Richmond Hill homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Seventh Ward business Saturday night.
December 11, 2018 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:15 PM

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -A suspect is being charged in a Darien man’s homicide after he was found dead on Casey Drive in Richmond Hill on December 2nd.

The victim, Richard Bolin, Jr. of Darien, died on December 6th as a result of his injuries. Preliminary autopsy results suggest that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identifies the suspect as Steven Michael Vaughn, Jr. from Ellabel.

Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.