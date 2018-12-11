GBI investigates Richmond Hill homicide

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -A suspect is being charged in a Darien man’s homicide after he was found dead on Casey Drive in Richmond Hill on December 2nd.
The victim, Richard Bolin, Jr. of Darien, died on December 6th as a result of his injuries. Preliminary autopsy results suggest that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identifies the suspect as Steven Michael Vaughn, Jr. from Ellabel.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
